PC hails sanctioning of highway 4- laning

Srinagar, July 1: Senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Raja Aijaz Ali has expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning four laning of Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri section of the National highway in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement here, Aijaz said,”The upgradation of the road project to four-lane would go a long way in giving further impetus to the overall economic development of the region, besides harnessing its tourism potential and giving infrastructural boost to the region.”
He added that the four laning of all national highways in the country was proposed by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government in 1998. “However it has taken more than 24 years for sanctioning it for the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway. With the approval of the project, a long-pending demand of the residents of North Kashmir especially in border area has been fulfilled. The four-laning of the stretch would give a fillip to regions economic and social development. The present stretch was narrow, and the condition of the road restricted travel speed. The four laning of the highway will make travel hassle free,”Aijaz said.
He also urged the Union Minister to also consider four- laning of Sangrama-Kupwara-Tanghdar Highway and Srinagar-Bandipora-Gurez highway as is strongly desired by the people in the frontier districts. He said that four laning of these highway has strategic importance and is critical for the movement of troops and supplies to the frontier district.