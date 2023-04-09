PC holds Ramadhan get together meeting

“We believe that such gatherings are essential for strengthening the bonds of friendship and unity within our party and reaffirming our commitment to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is particularly important given the current situation in the region, which demands a united and cohesive effort to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed the concerning increase in the drug menace and crime in the Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed their deep concern over the adverse impact of these issues on society and urged civil society organizations and religious leaders to take proactive measures to educate people on the consequences of drug abuse and criminal activities. The JKPC leaders emphasised the need for a collective effort to tackle these issues and expressed their commitment to work together to improve the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the press release said.