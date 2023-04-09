PC holds Ramadhan get together meeting

Srinagar, Apr 9: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) held a Ramadhan get together where leaders from the party came together to celebrate the holy month of Ramadhan and break their fasts together, a press release said.
The meeting was presided over by JKPC President, Sajad Gani Lone, and attended by prominent leaders. The Ramadhan get together and Iftar provided a great opportunity for leaders to connect and engage with each other in a relaxed setting, the press release said.
JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone, in his address to the gathering, stressed the importance of unity and inclusiveness in achieving the party’s objectives. He stated that the party was committed to serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that it would work tirelessly to address the issues affecting them.
“We believe that such gatherings are essential for strengthening the bonds of friendship and unity within our party and reaffirming our commitment to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is particularly important given the current situation in the region, which demands a united and cohesive effort to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.
During the meeting, the leaders also discussed the concerning increase in the drug menace and crime in the Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed their deep concern over the adverse impact of these issues on society and urged civil society organizations and religious leaders to take proactive measures to educate people on the consequences of drug abuse and criminal activities. The JKPC leaders emphasised the need for a collective effort to tackle these issues and expressed their commitment to work together to improve the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the press release said.