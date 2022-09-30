PC holds remembrance meet for Moulvi Iftikhar Ansari

Srinagar, Sep 30: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on Friday held a remembrance meeting at the party headquarters here to pay tributes to Moulvi Iftikhar Ansari sahib on his 8th death anniversary.
According to a press note, the leaders remembered and paid glowing tributes to Moulana Iftikhar Ansari sahib and the crucial role he played in the upliftment of the downtrodden people and empowering them to fight for their dignity, rights and entitlements with impeccable will and determination.
“The leaders also highlighted Moulana sahib’ss tremendous contributions in the socio-political space of J&K and recalled his tireless efforts in empowering the people of J&K. They recalled the role Maulvi sahib played in grooming young political leaders, his steadfastness in standing up for what was right and his unmatched adherence to principles and values that he cherished,” the press note said.
The leaders then offered Fatiha and prayed for his eternal peace.
The commemorative meet was presided by PC senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil and attended by senior party leaders including Syed Basharat Bukhari, Nazir Ahmed Laway, Raja Aijaz Ali, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Adnan Ashraf Mir, Irfan Mattoo, Saleem Parray, Mudasir Karim, Mohammad Sulaiman Bhat and Tasaduq Yaseen.