PC holds remembrance meet for Moulvi Iftikhar Ansari

According to a press note, the leaders remembered and paid glowing tributes to Moulana Iftikhar Ansari sahib and the crucial role he played in the upliftment of the downtrodden people and empowering them to fight for their dignity, rights and entitlements with impeccable will and determination.

“The leaders also highlighted Moulana sahib’ss tremendous contributions in the socio-political space of J&K and recalled his tireless efforts in empowering the people of J&K. They recalled the role Maulvi sahib played in grooming young political leaders, his steadfastness in standing up for what was right and his unmatched adherence to principles and values that he cherished,” the press note said.