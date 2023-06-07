PC laments 'denial of democracy to J&K'

“It is with great sorrow that we observe the continuous denial of democracy and statehood in J&K. It is disheartening that amidst a population of 1.4 billion people in our nation, not a single soul outside the state seems visibly perturbed by the denial of democracy and statehood to J&K. Let it be etched in everyone's memory that, for the first time since 1947, a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory. This sad state of affairs has relegated J&K, once the crown of India's mainland politics, to mere tokenism”, said a statement issued by the party.

PC leadership also strongly challenged the notion that Jammu and Kashmir lags behind other states in terms of development and asserted it is imperative to address the misguided perception that J&K was lagging behind. “Even if we momentarily assume, although falsely, that there existed a developmental deficit in J&K, does it imply that all other states are surging ahead, leading the global league in development while J&K lags behind? After all, the state administration consists of the same IAS and IPS officers who govern other parts of the country”, they said.