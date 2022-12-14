PC leaders again lambast Omar Abdullah over PSA statement

Srinagar, Dec 14: Peoples Conference ( PC) leaders again lambasted former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah over his statement that his party will abrogate Public Safety Act (PSA) on day one of coming to power.
PC chairman Sajad Gani Lone took to twitter and wrote. “I do not think there will be a single soul in Kashmir at least who would oppose the abrogation of PSA. But be man enough. Say how many innocents you imprisoned under this law. These were not numbers. Behind every detention there was a human being who had no liberties no rights,” he tweeted.
In another tweet Lone criticised the NC leader and wrote,” Such arrogance that you do not even acknowledge that a wrong was committed, that wrong in the name of PSA was created. Lives were destroyed. Families were broken up.”
Another senior Peoples Conference leader Syed Imran Reza Ansari tweeted,”In wonderment at the audacity and arrogance of the scriptwriters of PSA. If NC wants to repeal PSA-- good. But two things. First apologise to those thousands of innocents who were jailed under this law and admit that UT Assembly does not have the power to repeal it. Atleast pretend that you are sorry. We know you do not feel sorry. But the least you can do is to pretend. Stop humiliating those who have been jailed. This is no theatre. This is the reality.”