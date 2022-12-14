PC leaders again lambast Omar Abdullah over PSA statement

Another senior Peoples Conference leader Syed Imran Reza Ansari tweeted,”In wonderment at the audacity and arrogance of the scriptwriters of PSA. If NC wants to repeal PSA-- good. But two things. First apologise to those thousands of innocents who were jailed under this law and admit that UT Assembly does not have the power to repeal it. Atleast pretend that you are sorry. We know you do not feel sorry. But the least you can do is to pretend. Stop humiliating those who have been jailed. This is no theatre. This is the reality.”