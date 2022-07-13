PC pays tributes to July 13 martyrs

“The movement against the monarchy was started and led by the people of Kashmir, who immortalised their courageous fight by rendering the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. Their valiant struggle in 1931 was for change and for the empowerment and dignity of Kashmiris. The dream of change that Peoples’ Conference stands committed to is inspired from the spirit of Change that was nurtured and sown by the martyrs in 1931", the statement said.

The leaders further stated that the sacrifices of martyrs of July 13 would continue to inspire people of J&K to fight for their democratic rights, dignity and justice.