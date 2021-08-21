PC says silence of opposition on Article 370 like endorsing revocation of J&K's special status

The party's statement came a day after a virtual meeting of the leaders of 19 opposition parties demanded the release of all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of its full statehood including J-K cadre of central services and the conduct of free and fair assembly elections at the earliest.

The meeting of 19 opposition parties by selectively parroting the demand for statehood and criminal silence on Articles 370 and 35A has endorsed the revocation of the special status of J-K, J-K People's Conference (JKPC) spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.

"In a statement issued after the meeting, there was no mention of repealing the decisions taken by the BJP government on August 5th 2019, he added.

Mir said the opposition has buried the demand of the people of J-K of bringing back Articles 370 and 35A and the domicile rights of the erstwhile state.

Two senior leaders (NC president) Farooq Abdullah and (PDP president) Mehbooba Mufti attended the meeting. They failed to convince the opposition parties to put restoration of Articles 370, 35A and domicile rights on their agenda. Why did these senior leaders attend the meeting when they could not persuade the opposition parties about the demands put forward in the Gupkar Declaration? he asked.

The Centre had abrogated the J-K's special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The JKPC spokesperson said constructive ambiguity was a better option than criminal unambiguity expressed through silence of the 19 opposition parties.

The fact of the matter is that the easiest way to restore Articles 370 and 35A is through Parliament. The court process is time-consuming. The BJP has, in the past, made it clear that they will never restore the special status of J-K. The stance taken by opposition parties after the meeting makes it clear that they will not restore J-K's special status in Parliament, he said in a statement.

Asserting that both the PDP and the NC have endorsed the stand of the opposition parties through their participation at the meeting, Mir alleged that Abdullah and Mehbooba have nailed the coffin of the special status of J-K.

It seems NC and PDP are over enthusiastic to jump into the frame and be seen courting the national opposition. But at what cost? To find a seat on the high table, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have traded off their demand for restoration of peoples' rights and most importantly betrayed the commitments made to the people of J&K.