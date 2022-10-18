PC to hold elections for post of party President

According to an order issued by the incumbent PC President Sajad Gani Lone, an Election Authority has been constituted to finalise and conduct elections for the post of President, J&K Peoples Conference. The election authority comprises Syed Basharat Bukhari as Chairman and Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Mohammad Ashraf Mir as the Members. The election authority will subsequently finalise the calendar of election in accordance with the Party Constitution.