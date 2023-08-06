PC to strive for restoration of lost rights : Sajad Gani Lone

While addressing the gathering, Lone said that it was imperative for the people to strengthen Peoples Conference, which he asserted was the only party capable of preserving democratic principles and fostering an environment where the voices of the people are heard, respected, and valued.

Emphasising the party’s 45-year legacy of struggle and sacrifice, Lone, reiterated the PC’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that the party's vision remains focused on creating a future where democracy flourishes, political institutions are strengthened, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir thrive in a prosperous and harmonious society.