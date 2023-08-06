PC to strive for restoration of lost rights : Sajad Gani Lone

Srinagar, Aug 6: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party will continue to strive politically and legally for restoration of the lost rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. According to a press note, he was addressing a party convention at Yarikh, Khansahib. The convention was convened by party’s Vice President Central Zone Manzoor Wani. Party senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, District President Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Political Secretary to PC President Tasaduq Yaseen, and Ghulam Mohiuddin were also present.
While addressing the gathering, Lone said that it was imperative for the people to strengthen Peoples Conference, which he asserted was the only party capable of preserving democratic principles and fostering an environment where the voices of the people are heard, respected, and valued.
Emphasising the party’s 45-year legacy of struggle and sacrifice, Lone, reiterated the PC’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that the party's vision remains focused on creating a future where democracy flourishes, political institutions are strengthened, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir thrive in a prosperous and harmonious society.
“We will strive politically and legally for restoration of the lost rights and dignity of the people of J&K. We will also work tirelessly towards strengthening political institutions and ensuring accountability in governance”, he added.
Lone also firmly advocated for a governance model that empowers the people rather than treating them as passive spectators and offer them the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to J&K’s progress.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve to reclaim their rightful place in the democratic process, with elected representatives who champion the interests of the people and work towards a brighter future for all. It is deeply troubling to witness the denial of democracy and the rise of bureaucracy as the dominant force in decision-making processes. In democracies, it is the political class that bears the responsibility of responding to the people's mandate, of bearing the brunt of public accountability, and of making crucial decisions that shape the destiny of the people,” he added.