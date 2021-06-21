PC welcomes renewed Kashmir-New Delhi talks

News agency KNO quoted a party spokesman saying the meeting discussed in detail the "overall political scenario and ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir besides emphasizing the need for the political class to play a constructive role vis-à-vis ending the prevalent logjam and find durable and democratic solutions to all the challenges facing the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

“The participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the Prime Minister and hoped that this engagement will evolve into something much bigger and facilitate return to democracy and empowerment of the people of J&K," he said.

As per the spokesman, the participants "insisted that the chairman of the party should convey unequivocally the pain and suffering of the people of J&K".

"However, they also emphasized on the need for creative thinking to address the pain and suffering of the people of J&K and hoped that the engagement will be positive, decisive and result oriented”, the PC spokesman said.