PC welcomes renewed Kashmir-New Delhi talks
Srinagar, Jun 21: People's Conference (PC) leadership on Tuesday welcomed the upcoming all party meeting between New Delhi and J&K politicians and asked its chairman Sajad Gani Lone to "convey unequivocally the pain and suffering of the people of J&K to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meet".
The meeting is scheduled on June 24.
Lone on Monday chaired a meeting of the party leaders in the context of the All Party meeting called by the Prime Minister.
News agency KNO quoted a party spokesman saying the meeting discussed in detail the "overall political scenario and ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir besides emphasizing the need for the political class to play a constructive role vis-à-vis ending the prevalent logjam and find durable and democratic solutions to all the challenges facing the people of Jammu and Kashmir".
“The participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the Prime Minister and hoped that this engagement will evolve into something much bigger and facilitate return to democracy and empowerment of the people of J&K," he said.
As per the spokesman, the participants "insisted that the chairman of the party should convey unequivocally the pain and suffering of the people of J&K".
"However, they also emphasized on the need for creative thinking to address the pain and suffering of the people of J&K and hoped that the engagement will be positive, decisive and result oriented”, the PC spokesman said.
He further said the participants "unanimously emphasized the scripting of a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of J&K".
"There is a lot of pain and suffering prevalent in J&K. There are many harsh ground realities that the Prime Minister should be aware of. We feel that we must express and inform the PM of our pain and suffering. We believe that as political workers we are duty bound to facilitate movement towards restoration of democracy and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Post August 5, there is a dire need for scripting a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of J&K,” he added.
Today's meeting was attended by senior PC leaders Basharat Bukhari, Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Adv Bashir Ahmad Dar, Abid Ansari, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Raja Aijaz Ali, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Irfan Panditpori and Rashid Mehmood.