‘PC will emerge as strongest voice of people’

Vakil while addressing a party workers Convention in Nowpora, Sopore asserted that the PAGD has failed to provide a roadmap for restoration of Article 370 and are merely raising slogans to befool the people only to find a way back to power.

He also expressed disappointment over the “step-motherly treatment being meted out to Kashmir. He maintained that if PC comes to power, the party will usher in a new era of development and upliftment of the people of J&K.