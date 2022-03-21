‘PC will emerge as strongest voice of people’

Srinagar, Mar 21: J&K Peoples Conference (PC)senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil today said that Peoples Conference will emerge to become the strongest voice of the people of J&K.
Vakil while addressing a party workers Convention in Nowpora, Sopore asserted that the PAGD has failed to provide a roadmap for restoration of Article 370 and are merely raising slogans to befool the people only to find a way back to power.
He also expressed disappointment over the “step-motherly treatment being meted out to Kashmir. He maintained that if PC comes to power, the party will usher in a new era of development and upliftment of the people of J&K.
"People of J&K have been trapped in the post August 5, 2019 situation. The PC will stand up for them in our united quest to retrieve back that is rightfully ours. We at the PC believe that exiting changelessness is a big challenge and an even bigger challenge is navigating a dignified way out of the web of disempowerment,” Vakil said.