PC will revitalise cultural, historical essence of Srinagar: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Aug 20 : Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party will revitalize the cultural and historical essence of Srinagar.
According to a press release, he was addressing a workers' convention in the Eidgah Constituency which was marked by the enthusiastic participation of thousands of supporters and party members. The convention was also attended by senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, Provincial President Mohammad Khursheed Alam, Chief Organiser Rashid Mehmood President Central Zone Hilal Rather, Provincial Secretary Irfan Mattoo, Political Secretary to PC President Tasaduq Yaseen and Youth President Mudasir Karim.
Lone reiterated the party’s steadfast commitment to revitalising the cultural and historical essence of Srinagar. He also voiced concerns regarding past dispensations’ disregard and indifference for the genuine aspirations of the city’s residents and accused them of exploiting the people of Srinagar for personal gain over the course of decades.
Lone further emphasised the PC's vision to uplift and empower the traditionally marginalised residents of Srinagar, advocating for their empowerment and progress. He expressed his strong belief in the leadership of Irfan Mattoo, who according to Lone, holds the best interests of the city's residents close to his heart.
“In Irfan Mattoo, we have a leader who is deeply connected to the pulse of the city and its people. His dedication to their well-being is unshakable, and his leadership serves as a beacon of hope”, he added.
PC President also highlighted the party’s rich legacy and its steadfast solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He paid tribute to the party's history of personal sacrifices made for the betterment of the people and reiterated the PC's unyielding resolve to champion the rights and dignity of the people of J&K.
“Today’s gathering is a testament to the legacy of the JKPC and its relentless dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have and will continue to stand firmly as advocates for the rights and dignity of the people of J&K”, he added.