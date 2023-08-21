PC will revitalise cultural, historical essence of Srinagar: Sajad Lone

According to a press release, he was addressing a workers' convention in the Eidgah Constituency which was marked by the enthusiastic participation of thousands of supporters and party members. The convention was also attended by senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, Provincial President Mohammad Khursheed Alam, Chief Organiser Rashid Mehmood President Central Zone Hilal Rather, Provincial Secretary Irfan Mattoo, Political Secretary to PC President Tasaduq Yaseen and Youth President Mudasir Karim.

Lone reiterated the party’s steadfast commitment to revitalising the cultural and historical essence of Srinagar. He also voiced concerns regarding past dispensations’ disregard and indifference for the genuine aspirations of the city’s residents and accused them of exploiting the people of Srinagar for personal gain over the course of decades.