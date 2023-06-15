PCI, EGI express concern over intimidation of journalists

A statement from PCI states that "it is unfortunate and highly condemnable that journalists faced harassment while they were discharging their duties. Such acts on the part of political leaders amount to undermining the freedom of the press".

"On June 10, a senior woman journalist in Kerala faced action by naming her as an accused in a First Information Report (FIR) which was registered by the state police on a complaint filed by the Student Federation of India (SFI). The said journalist is working for Asianet News and was on an official assignment. She faced accusations from the SFI, alleging that she was out to defame a leader of the student wing of the ruling CPI(M)".