PCPG meeting held in Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 12: Police on Saturday Police organised a Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting in Budgam.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was held at Police Post Pakherpora.
Its said that the meeting was chaired by SDPO Charar-e-Sharief Salim Jahangir and attended by SHO Police Station Charar-e-Sharief, and In-charge Police Post Pakherpora.
The statement said that during the meeting, the participants raised various issues of public importance including drug menace.
It said that the chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police would be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration would be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redress.