PCPG meeting held in Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 26: To bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group meeting (PCPG) at D H Pora.
According to a press release, the meeting was chaired by SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal. Other senior officers of police and respectable citizens including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation/Fruit Associations of DH Pora and its adjacent areas attended the meeting..
During the interaction participants raised various issues of public importance including drinking water issues, traffic Jams, and especially requested for the counselling of the youth of the areas.