‘PCPG meeting held in Pulwama’
Srinagar, Jan 14: As a part of its public outreach programme, J&K Police in Pulwama facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Police Station Litter.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was chaired by SDPO Litter, Nisar Ahmad along with SHO Police Station Litter and DO Lassipora.
It said that the meeting was attended by Imams, Auqaf members, traders association, and respectable citizens of the area.
The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols, the statement said.
It said that during the meeting, the participants highlighted various issues faced by them.
“While addressing the participants, the chairing officer assured them full cooperation in resolving the genuine problems about Police in shortest possible time while the issues about civil administration would be taken up with the concerned at the earliest. The participants were also briefed about the apprehensions of the spread of COVID-19 and were requested to spread awareness among the masses to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). The officer also briefed the participants about preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.
It said that the participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation with Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of the Police in facilitating community interaction meets where the participants express their opinions freely.