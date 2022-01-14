‘PCPG meeting held in Pulwama’

“While addressing the participants, the chairing officer assured them full cooperation in resolving the genuine problems about Police in shortest possible time while the issues about civil administration would be taken up with the concerned at the earliest. The participants were also briefed about the apprehensions of the spread of COVID-19 and were requested to spread awareness among the masses to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). The officer also briefed the participants about preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

It said that the participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation with Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of the Police in facilitating community interaction meets where the participants express their opinions freely.