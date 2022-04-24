PCPG meeting held in Sopore

Sopore, Apr 23: As a part of Public outreach programme, Police in Sopore facilitated Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Sangri Top.
The meeting was chaired by SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma alongwith SHO PS Sopore and attended by the representatives of Sub Division Sopore and Sub Division Rafiabad.
The main motive behind conducting the PCPG meeting was to provide awareness about cyber crime and drug de-addiction among the participants. SP Sopore briefed the participants about cyber threats/activities viz identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking etc. The participants were also advised to install CCTV cameras in all the commercial establishments. The officer also highlighted the role of parents and said that parents have a greater responsibility in social development of a child as they act as the first teachers and guides of their wards.