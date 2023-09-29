PCPG meetings held  in Kulgam

The meetings were organised on the directions of SSP Kulgam and were chaired by respective jurisdictional officers. These meetings were attended by respectable citizens including Market associations, Auqaf Bodies, Chowkidars, Numberdars, Sarpanchs, Panchs, youth and other representatives of Manzgam, Yaripora, Kanjikulla, Neehama and other adjacent villages.

Participants while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the process of organising such events in the district by the police department in which an opportunity is provided to highlight the prevailing issues of the society and seek their redressal for the betterment of all. The officers present in the meetings gave a patient hearing to their issues and assured them that their issues which are pertaining to other departments will be taken up immediately with the concerned officers for appropriate action besides, issues related to Police will be resolved on priority.