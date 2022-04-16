PCPG meetings held in Sopore

During the meetings, the participants raised various issues of Public importance. The chairing officers assured them that their genuine grievances will be resolved on priority and every possible help will be provided to the people of the area. The participants were also advised to install CCTV cameras in all the commercial establishments. A meeting with Sarpanchs and Panchs was also organized regarding security and other aspects. The chairing officers also requested the participants to advise the youth of their respective areas to remain away from drugs and keep an eye on the drug addicts/peddlers. Participants were advised to maintain communal harmony among the society, participants assured of keeping peace and harmony in the area.