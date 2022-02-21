PCPJ meeting held in Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 21: A PCPJ meeting was held in Pulwama today.
According to a press note, the meeting was chaired by DySP Ops Kakapora Majid Mehmood-JKPS accompanied by SHO Police Station Kakapora and was attended by traders’ association and respectable citizens of the area.
“During the meeting, social evils like, drug addiction, thefts, black marketing etc were discussed thoroughly and the participants were briefed about the ill consequences of the social evils, particularly drug addiction,”the press note said.