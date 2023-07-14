PC’s sole aim is to restore dignity, respect of people: Sajad Lone

Lone, while addressing the gathering, asserted that the sole objective of the PC is to break away from the confines of traditional politics and usher in a new era of development and prosperity. He said that PC’s vision revolves around restoring dignity and respect to the people of J&K, who have long endured the challenges imposed upon them.

He expressed profound regret over the suspension of democracy in J&K.”Denying the democratic right to elect their own representatives to the 1.2 million people of J&K is a stark departure from the principles and values that our nation jealously guards and cherishes. He vowed that the PC will continue the relentless fight for the restoration of respect and dignity for the people of J&K.”he said.