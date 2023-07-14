PC’s sole aim is to restore dignity, respect of people: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, July 14 : Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party’s sole aim is to restore the dignity and respect of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, Lone announced that Hilal Rather will be PC’s candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency in the Lok Sabha polls and candidate for Chadoora assembly constituency for assembly polls. The press release added that People’s Conference convened a massive workers convention today at Ropora Park in Chadoora Constituency. The convention was attended by party leaders including PC President Sajad Gani Lone, Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, Senior General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari, Central Zone President Hilal Ahmed Rather, Central Zone Vice President Manzoor Wani, Spokesperson Adnan Mirand others.
PC president said that he decision regarding Hilal Rather’s candidature was made in recognition of Rather’s unwavering dedication to public service and his commitment to the welfare of the people.
Lone, while addressing the gathering, asserted that the sole objective of the PC is to break away from the confines of traditional politics and usher in a new era of development and prosperity. He said that PC’s vision revolves around restoring dignity and respect to the people of J&K, who have long endured the challenges imposed upon them.
He expressed profound regret over the suspension of democracy in J&K.”Denying the democratic right to elect their own representatives to the 1.2 million people of J&K is a stark departure from the principles and values that our nation jealously guards and cherishes. He vowed that the PC will continue the relentless fight for the restoration of respect and dignity for the people of J&K.”he said.