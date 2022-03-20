PDD labourer injured in north Kashmir's Kunzer, succumbs

Srinagar, Mar 20: A casual labourer of Power Development Department (PDD), who was critically wounded while repairing a HT-wire at Batpora area of Kunzer in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the Waseem Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir of Devbugh Kunzar was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment from where he was shifted to SMHS hospital for futher treatment.
However, he succumbed to his injuries this morning, an official said.
He said the body will be handed over to his family after legal medical formalities.