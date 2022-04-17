PDD lineman dies of electrocution in central Kashmir's Chadoora

Srinagar April 17: A PDD lineman working with Power Development Department (PDD) died due to electric shock in Hafroo area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the lineman identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Badipora Nagam Charshrief received electric shock while repairing a line in Hafroo area.
He was immediately shifted to a local hospital, however, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
A police officer confirmed the incident to GNS and said that cognizance of the incident has been taken and further investigation taken up.