PDD lineman electrocuted to death in north Kashmir's Baramulla

According to news agency GNS the lineman Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident of Drangbal in Baramulla received serious burn injuries after receiving a high voltage electric shock while repairing a transformer at Aaribal colony.

The electrocuted lineman was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital however he succumbed on the way.

A police official confirming the incident to GNS said that the matter is being looked into.