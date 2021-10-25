PDD lineman electrocuted to death in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 25: A Power Development Department (PDD) lineman succumbed on way to hospital after getting electrocuted at Aaribal colony in Old Town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.
According to news agency GNS the lineman Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident of Drangbal in Baramulla received serious burn injuries after receiving a high voltage electric shock while repairing a transformer at Aaribal colony.
The electrocuted lineman was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital however he succumbed on the way.
A police official confirming the incident to GNS said that the matter is being looked into.