PDD lineman electrocuted to death in Pattan

Baramulla, Apr 11: A casual labourer of the Power Development Department was killed after he came in contact with a live wire while repairing an electric wire on an electric pole in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Rasool Wani, 36, a resident of Pattan. The locals said that the incident happened when the lineman was repairing an electric wire on an electric pole and suddenly came in contact with a live wire.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The family members of the deceased lineman alleged that despite informing the PDD authorities about the repairing of the wire, the electricity was restored when he was working on the pole. The family has sought inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started further investigations.