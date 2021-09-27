Kashmir

PDD official dies of cardiac arrest while on duty in north Kashmir's Handwara

Srinagar, Sep 27: Junior Engineer in the Power Development Department Handwara division died of a massive cardiac arrest while being duty on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Quoting the official, news agency GNS reported that Er Anil Kumar received a major heart stroke while discharging his duties at his office in Chotipora Handwara.

Kumar was immediately evacuated to District Hospital Handwara by his sub-ordinates, however the doctors there declared him as brought dead on arrival, the official said.

