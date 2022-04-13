PDD worker electrocuted to death in Anantnag

Srinagar, April 13: A 28-year-old working as a casual labourer with Power Development Department (PDD) was electrocuted to death while repairing an electric line in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.
They said that Shabir Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Iqbal Khan of Check Ishardas Mattan got electrocuted while repairing an electric line in the Wantrag area of Kehribal.
He was immediately shifted to Public Health Centre (PHC) Mattan where doctors declared him brought dead.
Confirming his death, a police official told news agency GNS that they have taken cognizance of the matter and that further proceedings were underway.