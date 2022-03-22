PDF Chairman Hakeem Yaseen dissolves committees

Srinagar, Mar 22: Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Front (PDF) , Hakeem Yaseen has dissolved all the Central , Provincial and District level Committees of People's Democratic Front (PDF ) with immediate effect.
In a statement issued on Tuesday Hakeem Yaseen said that the decision to dissolve different Committees of PDF has been taken to make the mainstream political outfit more vibrant and people oriented .He said that the committees would be reconstituted very shortly ." All the existing office bearer have been asked not to use official seal ,letter head or mail ID of PDF for any purpose till the dissolved Committees are reconstituted afresh ," Hakeem Yaseen added .