PDP appoints Iltija Mufti as Media Advisor to Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 30: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday appointed Iltija Mufti as Media Advisor to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
A statement of PDP issued here said that Iltija had been in charge of Mehbooba’s social media since 2019.
The PDP statement said that Iltija emerged as a leading voice and a vociferous critic of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 at a time when J&K’s mainstream leaders were put behind bars.
The decision was disclosed by PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari, the statement said.