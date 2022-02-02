PDP chief demands medical care for Waheed Para

Kupwara, Feb 2: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday demanded urgent medical care for the incarcerated PDP Youth Wing President Waheed Para.Speaking to media persons at Lolab, Mufti said that the actual information about the charges against Para was not being provided to his counsels.
“This is unjustified,” she said, demanding his early release. Mufti also tweeted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the urgent medical care of Para. “Waheed Para, jailed since November 2020 on baseless charges, is in need of urgent medical care and assistance. Request and urge @HMOIndia to facilitate this at the earliest,” she tweeted.