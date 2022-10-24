PDP concerned over ‘stopping of additional ration to people’

He said that administration has stopped additional 35 kgs of rice and atta to the people of Jammu and Kashmir which was started by PDP government in 2016 as Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme (MMSFES) to supplement the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to support marginalised, disadvantaged and other sections of the society.

He said under this scheme, all those persons who are covered under public distribution system would get additional quota of 35 kgs of ration per family at the subsidized rate of Rs 13 per kg for Atta and Rs 15 per kg for Rice and the State Government would bear the financial burden.