PDP condemns policeman’s killing

Srinagar, June 18 : Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Arif Laigaroo has condemned the killing of police sub inspector in Pulwama on Saturday.
"The act deserves the strongest condemnation and in his killing one more Kashmiri died,” Laigaroo said.
He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and urged the police to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice as soon as possible.
Laigaroo also expressed great concern over such targetted killings în Kashmir valley în the recent past causing loss of precious lives.