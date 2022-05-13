PDP condemns Rahul Bhat’s killing, action on protestors

In a statement , Hanjura expressed grief over the brutal killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee and said that the central government as well as the LG government has completely failed to provide the security to the Pandit employees.

"On one side government claims that the situation is improving in Kashmir and on the other side the innocent people are being killed," Hanjura said.

He also condemned the police action at Budgam wherein protesters were dealt with lathicharge and teargas shells.