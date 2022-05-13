PDP condemns Rahul Bhat’s killing, action on protestors

Srinagar, May 13 : People's Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura on Friday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee and house arrest of party head Mehbooba Mufti.
In a statement , Hanjura expressed grief over the brutal killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee and said that the central government as well as the LG government has completely failed to provide the security to the Pandit employees.
"On one side government claims that the situation is improving in Kashmir and on the other side the innocent people are being killed," Hanjura said.
He also condemned the police action at Budgam wherein protesters were dealt with lathicharge and teargas shells.
Hanjoora expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, PDP leader Arif Laigaroo has strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmir Pandit.
Laigaroo said killing of innocent people benefits only the enemies of peace and people of all sections of society must come forward to stop this vicious cycle of violence.