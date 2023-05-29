PDP continues leadership-workers interaction

Srinagar, May 29: People's Democratic Party's political leaders, office bearers and workers from Kupwara district met party President, Mehbooba Mufti, and its senior leadership at the party office here today.
According to a press note, Mehbooba Mufti while interacting with the committee members said, "I appreciate the resolve of PDP's ground workers and their far sightedness. When some leaders were exiting the party, it's the groundworkers who stood up for party's vision."
She also thanked every PDP worker for showing faith in the senior leadership of the party.
"I am thankful to workers from all districts, who while facing many hardships didn't give up on the party and its leadership."
Also Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri and Dr Mehboob Beg, General Secretary Organisation discussed various organizational and political issues with the District committee members.