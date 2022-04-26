PDP demands compensation to Fateh Kadal fire victims

Srinagar, Apr 26 : People's Democratic Party state secretary youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo Tuesday expressed grief over fire incident at Namchabal area of Fateh Kadal here and demanded immediate and adequate compensation to the victims.
In a statement Laigroo appealed DC Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad to compensate the losses incurred by affected families and business unit owner at the earliest. “Compensation will help them to start their kitchen and earn their livelihood afresh,” he said.
Notably, a massive fire broke out on April 25 in a business unit at Namchabal area of Fateh Kadal which engulfed nearby two residential houses.