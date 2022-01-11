PDP demands compensation to owners of 2 gutted houseboats

Srinagar, Jan 11: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday urged the government to compensate the two houseboat owners whose houseboats in Dal Lake were gutted.
A statement of PDP issued here said that PDP District President Srinagar Parvez Ahmad, PDP Youth Wing State Secretary Arif Laigroo, and youth leader Asif Wangnoo appealed to district administration Srinagar to compensate the owners of two houseboats that were gutted last week in Dal Lake.
The PDP leaders said that two houseboats ‘New Zealand’ of the Badyari family and ‘Apollo 11’ of late Ghulam Qadir Kahar’s family were gutted and that the loss was very high.