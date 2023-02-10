PDP demands pro-consumer moves

Srinagar, Feb 10: Peoples Democratic Party ex- State Secretary Youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo on Friday demanded pro consumer moves in power sector.
In a statement, he said that consumers are facing disconnection for non payment of electricity bills in time despite the fact that masses are clearing dues under amnesty scheme.
He said that the residents said that they were not in a position to pay the “excessive bills” generated by the smart meters.
Laigaroo said that owing to the skyrocketing prices of essentials, their budget is already stressed and they will not be able to meet the additional expenses.