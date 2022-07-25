PDP felicitates newly appointed additional spokesman

Srinagar, July 25: PDP on Monday felicitated its newly appointed additional spokesman Abdul Rouf Bhat.
According to a press note, the party organised a function at party headquarters here in this connection PDP general secretary and former minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura garlanded Abdul Rouf Bhat and asked him to attend his office of the assigned job desired by party president Ms Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba. Abdul Rouf Bhat in his speech thanked party president for her trust upon him to represent the party as additional spokesman.
State secretary Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, District president Budgam Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, party leader and ex VC Dr Ali Muhamad, party leaders Abdul Qayoum Bhat, Arif Laigaroo, Muhammad Shafi Kundangar, M Iqbal Tramboo,Fayaz Ahmad Reshi and others were present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, along with state secretary Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, additional spokesman Abdul Rouf Bhat, District president Budgam Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, Abdul Qayoum Bhat, Arif Laigaroo, Fayaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Qadir Shawal and others visited the house of party leader Ex district president Srinagar Haji Parvez Ahmad to condole the demise of his cousin brother. The delegation prayed for the departed soul.