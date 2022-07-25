PDP felicitates newly appointed additional spokesman

According to a press note, the party organised a function at party headquarters here in this connection PDP general secretary and former minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura garlanded Abdul Rouf Bhat and asked him to attend his office of the assigned job desired by party president Ms Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba. Abdul Rouf Bhat in his speech thanked party president for her trust upon him to represent the party as additional spokesman.

State secretary Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, District president Budgam Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, party leader and ex VC Dr Ali Muhamad, party leaders Abdul Qayoum Bhat, Arif Laigaroo, Muhammad Shafi Kundangar, M Iqbal Tramboo,Fayaz Ahmad Reshi and others were present on the occasion.