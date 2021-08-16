PDP felicitates Parvez, Rouf, Arif

Srinagar, Aug 16: PDP Vice President Abdul RehmanVeeri and Gen Sec GhNabi Lone Hanjura on Monday facilitated Haji Parvez Ahmed PDP District president Srinagar, RoufBhat PDP Constituency incharge Amira Kadal and ArifLaigaroo PDP Youth coordinator central Kashmir for their new positions in the party.
According to a statement issued both leaders congratulated the party functionaries and urged them to work hard for the party. “Arif, Rouf and Pervez thanked PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for reposing trust in them. They in turn assured Mufti that they will leave no stone unturned in making party more strong,” the statement reads.