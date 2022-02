PDP holds meeting of Srinagar office bearers

A statement of PDP issued here said that Naqash asked the participants of the meeting to conclude the ongoing membership drive as soon as possible. The meeting was attended by state secretaries Abdul Hameed Kohsheen and Ghulam Mohuddin Wachi, District President Srinagar Parveez Ahmad, Eidgah constituency incharge Ali Muhammad, State Secratery Youth Wing and Habba Kadal constituency incharge, Arif Laigaroo, Amira Kadal constituency incharge Abdul Rouf Bhat, Batamaloo constituency incharge Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Senior Vice President District Srinagar Mir Muhammad Sidiq, vice President Srinagar Ali Muhammad Baba and Tawsif Shah, Zonal Presidents Muhammad Shafi Kundangar, Farooq Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ali Muhammad Bhat, Younis Ahmad Najar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Zadibal constituency incharge Asif Wangnoo, Zuhaib Mir, Najeeb Khan, Fayaz Ahmed Reshi, Muhammad Umer Dar, Muhammad Muneeb, and Muhammad Ather and others.