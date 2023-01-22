PDP holds meetings in Habba Kadal zone

Srinagar, Jan 22: On the directions of party president Mehbooba Mufti, People Democratic Party (PDP) constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo on Sunday held a meeting with the people of area.
According to a press note, the meetings were held at Dade Kadal –Tankipora and Gurgari Mohalla --Zaina kKdal. PDP leaders and workers deliberated upon several issues. During the meeting various issues to strengthen the party were discussed and prevailing circumstances were also discussed.
Laigaroo during the meeting said that election was not a priority and sense of security to masses was need of the hour.
He urged the authorities to shun subjugation and start a meaningful dialogue so lives in future are saved.
The PDP asked the people to strengthen the party and have organised campaign against social evils that included drug abuse in society. Laigaroo urged them to keep tab on youth in their respective area and work for betterment of society. He expressed anguish over prevailing circumstances in Kashmir and prayed for return of long lasting peace. Laigaroo appealed workers to participate in Bharat jode Yatra in Srinagar.