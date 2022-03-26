PDP holds workers’ convention in Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 26 : Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held a workers’ convention in Budgam.
According to a press note, the outreach programme was led by PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Aga syed Mohsin Additional General Secretary, State Secretary Abdul Hameed Kohseen, G M Wachee (State Secretary), Arif Laigroo and Yaseen Bhat District President Budgam.
While addressing the workers gathering, Veeri said that the Kashmir is known is for its brotherhood, communal harmony. He alleged that efforts are being made to break the brotherhood in Kashmir.
He also urged workers to accelerate the public outreach programmes to bring more people in the party.
G N Lone Hanjura stressed over party workers to ensure grass root level reach out to the people in Budgam district.
He also praised the party workers for making efforts to strengthen the party and urged workers to organise more programmes in future.