PDP leader bereaved | Mehbooba Mufti, other leaders offer condolence

Srinagar, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President Mehbooba Mufti extended her deepest condolences to party leader Talib Hussain on the demise of his sister.
“The pain of losing a loved one is immeasurable and cuts deep into our hearts. On behalf of the entire JKPDP family, I want to convey our profound sorrow to Talib Hussain and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this trying time when the family was preparing for the marriage ceremony of the younger daughter in the family,” said Mufti.