PDP leader visits Zakura for condolence

Srinagar, July 18: PDP general secretary GhulamNabi Lone Hanjura visited the residence of Reyaz Ahmed Wani of Zakura whose son Waris Ahmad Wani passed away few days back due to massive cardiac arrest.
The 24 year old deceased has just completed his B Tech and he was nephew of PDP leader and former minister AasiyaNaqash .
According to the press note Hanjura was accompanied by party leaders HameedKohsheen, QayoomBhat ,YaseenBhat, Dr Ali Mohammad, ArifLaigroo and others.
PDP leaders condoed the death of Waris and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family..
The leaders prayed that may Almighty Allah grant solace and peace to the departed soul and give patience to the members of the bereaved family to bear the loss.