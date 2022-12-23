PDP leaders offer condolences

Srinagar, Dec 23: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former deputy speaker Mohammad Sartaj Madani along with State secretary Haji Ghulam Mohuddin Wachi, District President Budgam Mohammad Yasin Bhat ex state secretary youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigroo visited the house of M J Lone Ex Zonal President Budgam,who passed away some days back.
According to a press note, Madani prayed for departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family. He said late Lone was a noble soul who always worked for the betterment of common people and worked hard for strengthen PDP at grassroots level. He said PDP will always remember this leader for his dedication and loyalty towards party.