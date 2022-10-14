PDP leader’s son joins DAP

Muzaffar said he parted way with PDP due to ideological differences. He alleged that PDP has become irrelevant and that there is political dictatorship in the party. “ Only two or three leaders in PDP take policy decisions, which are then forcibly thrust on the party through political affairs committee. In the political affairs committee, the other leaders are told that a decision has been taken and if then agree, it is alright and if they disagree it does not matter,”Muzaffar said.