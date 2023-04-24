PDP leaders visit bereaved family

According to the press note they were accompanied by state secretaries Ghulam Mohiduin Wachi , Hameed Kohseen Yaseen Bhat, Rouf Bhat, Arif Laigaroo and others. Party leaders condoled the death of Dr Mohammad Hussain Wani expressed his deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family. It was stated that the deceased was a noble soul who earned the love and admiration of the people for his straightforwardness, sense of community service, and innate simplicity and honesty.