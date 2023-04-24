PDP leaders visit bereaved family

Srinagar, Apr 24: A delegation led by senior vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri and general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura visited the residence of Dr Mohammad Hussain Wani ex Director SKIMS brother in law of Abdul Qayoom Bhat district president Srinagar at Peerbagh.
According to the press note they were accompanied by state secretaries Ghulam Mohiduin Wachi , Hameed Kohseen Yaseen Bhat, Rouf Bhat, Arif Laigaroo and others. Party leaders condoled the death of Dr Mohammad Hussain Wani expressed his deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family. It was stated that the deceased was a noble soul who earned the love and admiration of the people for his straightforwardness, sense of community service, and innate simplicity and honesty.