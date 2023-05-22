PDP leaders visit bereaved family

Srinagar, May 22: A delegation led by PDP’s additional general secretary Aga Syed Mohsin Al Mosvi visited the residence of bereaved family of Hamid Hussani, cousin brother of Syed Abul Qasim joint commissioner SMC at Hassanabad Rainawari .
According to the press note he was accompanied by ex- state youth and constiuency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo and Iqbal Tramboo constituency incharge Chanapora and others
Party leaders condoling the death of the late Hamid Hussani. They expressed sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family.
The leaders prayed that may Almighty Allah grant peace to the departed soul and give patience to the members of the bereaved family to bear the loss.