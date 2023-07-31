PDP not a problem but solution to problem: Mehbooba

Mehbooba stated that PDP was not formed to get power and make her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed the chief minister. “ PDP was formed to take the people out of the sufferings and find a way forward peacefully and democratically. Mufti sahib was not power hungry. He wanted to sincerely work for his people and serve them which was very much evident from his two terms as the chief minister,”she said. She said her father did not believe in misleading people and firmly believed that Jammu and Kashmir’s future was with India.

Mehbooba stated that Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had put a precondition to Prime Minister NarendraModi for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015, seeking an assurance that Article 370 of the constitution will not be abrogated by the centre. She added that when Mufti had 28 seats (in the 2014 Assembly polls), he met PM Modi and gave his list of conditions for government formation. “He took the assurance from the BJP government that Article 370 will not be touched. He tied their hands. He was not after power, otherwise he would not take three months to form the (coalition) government (in Jammu and Kashmir),” she said.