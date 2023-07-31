PDP not a problem but solution to problem: Mehbooba

Srinagar, July 31: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today said that her party is not a problem but solution to the problem.
She was addressing a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here on 24th foundation day of PDP. Mehbooba also asked her party leaders and workers to prepare for the coming Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections.
“I want to tell New Delhi that PDP was never a problem in the past and is not a problem at present. Our party was a solution to the problem in past and is a solution to the problem at present. Unlike some other parties, we were never a problem. We want a solution within the democratic set up,” PDP President said.
Mehbooba stated that PDP was not formed to get power and make her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed the chief minister. “ PDP was formed to take the people out of the sufferings and find a way forward peacefully and democratically. Mufti sahib was not power hungry. He wanted to sincerely work for his people and serve them which was very much evident from his two terms as the chief minister,”she said. She said her father did not believe in misleading people and firmly believed that Jammu and Kashmir’s future was with India.
Mehbooba stated that Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had put a precondition to Prime Minister NarendraModi for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015, seeking an assurance that Article 370 of the constitution will not be abrogated by the centre. She added that when Mufti had 28 seats (in the 2014 Assembly polls), he met PM Modi and gave his list of conditions for government formation. “He took the assurance from the BJP government that Article 370 will not be touched. He tied their hands. He was not after power, otherwise he would not take three months to form the (coalition) government (in Jammu and Kashmir),” she said.
Mufti alleged that BJP backtracked from its commitments. She also criticised its policies and said that her party will continue to oppose such policies. She asked the BJP what did it achieve by doing away with the special constitutional provisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release PDP held rallies at district headquarters on its foundation day.