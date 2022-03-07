PDP only party with pro-people agenda: Hanjura

Srinagar, Mar 7: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) Monday said that PDP was the only party in J&K with a pro-people agenda.
A statement of PDP issue here said that taking stock of the party activities at the grassroots level and membership drive, Hanjura said what the J&K lost could be gained with respect and dignity only under the leadership of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
The meeting was attended by senior PDP leader Asiya Naqash State secretaries Abdul Hameed Kohsheen and Ghulam Mohiuddin Wachi, State Coordinator Tariq Mohiuddin, District President Srinagar Parvez Ahmad, District President Budgam Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, Media Coordinator Kashmir Bashir Beigh, State Secretary Youth Arif Laigaroo, and others.